IndiGo flight cancellations point to failure of proactive resource planning: Pilots' grouping ALPA

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Wednesday said the operational disruptions at IndiGo due to crew issues point to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, and claimed that there could also be an effort to pressurise regulator DGCA to dilute the new flight duty time limitation norms.

IndiGo on Wednesday said there have been significant operational disruptions due to a multitude of factors, including Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) issues.

Sources said the airline cancelled more than 100 flights on Wednesday.

"The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new FDTL norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," ALPA said in a statement.

The second phase of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which provides for increased rest period and a lesser number of night landings, came into effect from November 1, after the first phase was implemented from July 1. The norms came into force after a prolonged delay, as airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, were initially not fully in favour.

"This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain," ALPA said.

The pilots' grouping also urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to actively consider the adequacy of pilots available with an airline while granting slots and approving their schedules in the spirit of transitioning to the recent concept of Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS).