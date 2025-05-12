IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returns to Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) An IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital on Monday evening after precautionary blackout measures were enforced there, according to sources.

The flight 6E2045 from Delhi to Amritsar returned to the national capital after being airborne for sometime, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The sources said the flight had to return as the Amritsar airport was closed due to the precautionary blackout.

There was no comment from IndiGo.

Amritsar was among the 32 airports that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre-long border with Pakistan.

An air-raid siren was sounded in Amritsar, which lies along the border.

"We are alert. We are enforcing a blackout," Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a message on Monday and urged people to stay away from windows.