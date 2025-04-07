Indigo flight lands under full emergency conditions in Mumbai due to bomb threat

Mumbai: A city-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, sources said.

The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft is currently parked at a remote bay as part of the security protocol, they said. The number of people on board was not immediately known.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source.

Without giving the specifics, the source said that a note of a bomb threat to the flight was found in one of the aircraft's lavatories, after which the flight made an emergency landing.

Further details are awaited.