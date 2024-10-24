Indigo flight to Jodhpur receives bomb threat, found to be hoax after search

Jodhpur, Oct 24 (PTI) An Indigo flight from Pune to Jodhpur received a bomb threat via email on Thursday which was found hoax after an intensive search of the aircraft by authorities.

Advertisment

DCP East, Alok Srivastava, said that the airport authority had received an email threatening to blow up Indigo flight no. 6E133, which had taken off from Pune for Jodhpur. On this information, the airport authority informed the airport police station.

Police and CISF officers rushed to the spot and the aircraft was searched at the airport. A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also called to the scene.

"The incoming flight was made to land at the isolation bay. Passengers' luggage as well as every nook and corner of the flight was thoroughly searched, but no explosives were found. After obtaining confirmation following an intensive search, it turned out to be a hoax threat. The flight was finally allowed to take off for its further destination at 2.05 pm," the official said.

Advertisment

The flight departed from Pune at 11:50 AM and landed at Jodhpur Airport at 1:19 PM.

This is the second bomb hoax on this flight within a week. The same flight had a bomb threat on Sunday also. PTI COR MR