IndiGo inks initial pact with BIAL to set up MRO facility

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Domestic carrier IndiGo on Friday said it has inked an initial pact with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Bangalore International Airport.

Under the agreement, BIAL will allocate about 31 acres to IndiGo for development of MRO infrastructure to support the airline's expanding fleet, it said in a statement.

The facility will be equipped to handle both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, further strengthening IndiGo's maintenance capabilities and operational presence at the Bengaluru Airport.

"Developing broad IndiGo MRO capabilities marks a significant and very strategic step for IndiGo. Partnering with BIAL underlines our shared commitment to drive long-term growth of the aviation ecosystem in Bengaluru", IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said.

Together with BIAL, IndiGo is further shaping the future of Indian aviation by focusing on innovation, growth and global connectivity that will define India's leadership in the skies, he added.

"We see this collaboration as a pivotal step towards building a significant global presence for IndiGo, as well as for India," he added.

"We have had a very successful, long-term relationship with IndiGo and this collaboration further strengthens our association with the airline. This is a strong validation of the growth potential of Bangalore Airport and the city as a premier aviation hub," BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar said.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka for their continued support in making this collaboration possible and enabling us to drive forward the next phase of aviation-led growth for the region, he said.

The initial pact also outlines broader collaboration in areas, including network expansion, infrastructure development, and joint marketing initiatives.

This partnership reflects the strategic intent of both organisations to enhance aviation infrastructure and position Bengaluru as a key hub for domestic and international operations for passenger and air cargo, as per the statement.

With more than 400 aircraft in its fleet, a dedicated MRO facility will give a significant advantage in terms of aircraft availability, greater cost efficiencies and quicker turnaround benefiting the airline and its customers, IndiGo said.

Further, the development of the MRO facility will help strengthen the aerospace and defence ecosystem in Karnataka, it added.

IndiGo already has one MRO facility each in Delhi and Bengaluru.