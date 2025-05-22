IndiGo launches Direct Mumbai–Manchester flights beginning July 1

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday announced its maiden long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Manchester starting July 1, 2025, marking its formal entry into intercontinental aviation.

The airline will operate thrice-weekly non-stop flights using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, becoming the only carrier to directly link India’s financial capital with northern England.

This move not only enhances IndiGo’s growing international network but also underscores its evolving ambitions to transform into a global full-service challenger while retaining its low-cost edge.

“This is a pivotal moment in our global expansion journey,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo. “We’re not just offering a new route; we’re crafting a long-haul experience with Indian hospitality at its heart — from curated hot meals to seamless connections from 90+ Indian cities.”

In a significant upgrade to its service ethos, all passengers, Economy and IndiGoStretch, will receive complimentary hot meals.

Economy travellers will enjoy vegetarian meals by default, with pre-bookable non-vegetarian options, while IndiGoStretch passengers will get access to premium Indian beverages, award-winning catering, and enhanced onboard comfort.

The Boeing 787s feature 56 IndiGoStretch seats in a spacious 2x3x2 configuration with 43-inch pitch and 282 Economy seats in a 3x3x3 layout with 31-inch pitch.

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director, Manchester Airport, welcomed the announcement as a game-changer. “This cements our position as the only northern UK airport directly connected to India,” he said. “It also opens up significant trade, tourism, and educational opportunities between the UK’s north and India, the world’s fastest-growing economy.”

This new service comes amid a broader strategic shift at IndiGo, which has signed a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for six Boeing 787-9s. One is already operational on the Delhi–Bangkok route.

Manchester and Amsterdam will be the first two European destinations in this long-haul foray. Further fleet expansion includes the A321XLR starting later this year and Airbus A350s from 2027.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight 6E 0031: Mumbai–Manchester | Departs 04:15 | Arrives 09:15 (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Flight 6E 0032: Manchester–Mumbai | Departs 12:00 | Arrives 01:35+1 (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Tickets are now on sale via IndiGo’s website, app, and travel partners.