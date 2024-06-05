IndiGo looking at various options for financing wide-body planes

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) IndiGo is looking at various financing options for the wide-body planes that are expected to join the airline's fleet in 2027.

Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 here, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said having a strong balance sheet is an asset.

In April, IndiGo announced placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft and also the option to buy 70 more such planes.

"We keep all options open...we are already (looking) at various financing options," Elbers said with respect to wide-body aircraft.

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 360 planes apart from two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines.

The wide-body planes are expected to come in 2027 while the A321 XLR aircraft will join the fleet next year.

With XLRs, IndiGo can operate more routes and destinations, Elbers said and added that its huge plane orders are part of a long term plan.

IndiGo will also be introducing business class seats later this year.

In June last year, IndiGo placed the largest-ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus.

The outstanding order book of A320 family aircraft stands at almost 1,000 which are yet to be delivered well into the next decade. The order book comprises a mix of A320 neo, A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft.

More than 87 per cent of the country's population is within the distance of 100 kilometres of an airport serviced by IndiGo, he said.