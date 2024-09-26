Indigo names Isidro Porqueras new Chief Operating Officer

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Domestic carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it has nominated Isidro Porqueras for the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to replace incumbent Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who will be retiring later this year.

Porqueras's appointment to the post, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be effective from November 1, IndiGo said in a statement.

With over 25 years of experience in the areas of operations, commercial, strategy and finance, Porqueras has been working with IndiGo since April this year as its Chief of Transformation.

Before joining IndiGo, he was COO at the European air carrier Volotea and prior to that he worked for companies such as McKinsey and Uralita, IndiGo said.

Prock-Schauer has been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years. He joined IndiGo in 2018 after quitting the now grounded Go First as its Chief Executive Officer and MD in December 2017.

Besides, he has also been associated with the grounded carrier Jet Airways where he served for more than six years as its CEO.

In all, Prock-Schauer's total tenure in India spans over 15 years.

"Prock-Schauer has played a vital role in shaping IndiGo's operations and has contributed to its sustained growth," said IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers.

"I am certain that Porqueras will be able to further significantly contribute to the next chapter of IndiGo's growth story. As we move towards the next phase of our ambitious growth plans, he will work closely with the leadership team, to build and prioritize our focus areas," Elbers said.

His deep expertise in operations will be instrumental as the airline continues to execute its strategic vision and expand business in international markets, Elbers added. PTI IAS MR MR