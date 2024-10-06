IndiGo operations normal on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) IndiGo's operations were normal on Sunday, a day after systems outage at the airline resulted in long waiting hours for passengers at airports.

The airline operates more than 2,000 flights daily.

An airline official on Sunday said operations were normal.

The outage on Saturday lasted for many hours, and systems were back to normal late in the night.

"Our systems are back to normal and are running smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2311 hours on Saturday and regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers.

Airport services for IndiGo passengers were impacted, and some flights were delayed due to the outage on Saturday.