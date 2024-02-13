IndiGo passenger claims screw found in sandwich; airline says incident not reported during journey

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he found a screw in a sandwich served by the airline, which on Tuesday said the issue was not reported to it during the journey.

Advertisment

The passenger shared his experience on social media along with a picture of the sandwich that he had after deboarding the aircraft.

"We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru- Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.

Advertisment

"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," it said.

On January 2, food safety regulator FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.

The incident had happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

Advertisment

Details about further action taken by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the issue could not be immediately ascertained.

On January 17, FSSAI had asked airlines and flight caterers to comply with its food safety regulations and provide detailed information about items served to passengers through proper labelling.

The FSSAI had convened a meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines on January 16 to evaluate and enhance the existing food safety protocols within the airline catering industry. PTI RAM TRB