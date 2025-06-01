IndiGo places order for 30 more wide-body A350 planes

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday announced it will place a firm order for another 30 wide-body A350-900 planes as the country's largest airline steps up its efforts for long-term international expansion.

In April last year, the airline placed a firm order for 30 A350 aircraft and there was an option to order 70 more such planes.

At a briefing in the national capital, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that out of the option for 70 planes, it is now placing a firm order of 30 aircraft.

The airline has over 900 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years.

With ambitions to have more than 600 planes as well as become a global carrier by 2030, IndiGo is not only betting on more wide-body operations but is also expanding its partnerships to provide enhanced connectivity to Europe and North American destinations.

On the sidelines of the IATA World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in the national capital, IndiGo inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to double its wide-body order from 30 to 60 firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

"This is yet another step in defining the airline's long-term plans of international expansion," the airline said.

IndiGo is also set to operate flights to 10 new overseas cities with leased Boeing 787 planes in the current fiscal year ending March 2026.

Currently, the airline has more than 430 planes in its fleet and operates around 2,300 daily flights. PTI RAM DRR