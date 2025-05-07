IndiGo plane aborts landing at Guwahati airport due to sudden change in wind pattern

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) An IndiGo aircraft from the national capital aborted landing at the Guwahati airport due to a sudden change in wind direction, according to a passenger.

The A321 aircraft was operating the flight 6E 2038 and when it was close to landing, the plane took off again.

The captain informed the passengers that the landing was aborted due to the sudden change in the wind direction and after sometime, landed safely at the Guwahati airport, the passenger said.

The aircraft, which was almost full, landed around 12.51 pm.

There was no comment from IndiGo.