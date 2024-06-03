IndiGo plans to start flights to Mauritius, 9 other new destinations this fiscal

Dubai, Jun 3 (PTI) IndiGo is planning to start flights to 10 new domestic and international destinations, including Mauritius, in the current financial year, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

At a briefing on the IATA World Air Transport Summit here, Elbers stressed the importance of having collaborations but also made it clear that "it is good to have tailor-made partnerships".

Amid the rising number of air travellers, the airline has placed orders for 30 wide body A350-900 planes and has also announced plans to introduce business class seats by the end of this year.

By the end of March 2025, Elbers said the airlines will launch 10 new domestic and international destinations, including Mauritius and a new point in Thailand.

Currently, IndiGo flies to 122 destinations, including 33 international ones.

On whether IndiGo would join any airline alliance, he said the airline takes a pragmatic approach. Considering the unique geographical position of India and the airline's unique network, "we are not in a rush to take any such decisions".

"It is good to have tailor-made partnerships rather than be bound by certain sorts of alliance dynamics," he said.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline with a domestic market share of more than 61 per cent, has code share partnerships with various international carriers.

The airline expects to receive its A321 XLR planes in the due course of 2025 and that will allow to operate longer flights.

The carrier has a fleet of over 360 planes and an order book of more than 980 aircraft. PTI RAM TRB