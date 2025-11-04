IndiGo posts Rs 2,582 crore net loss in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore for the three months ended September, as the bottom line was mainly impacted by currency movements.

The airline's loss in the year-ago period stood at Rs 986.7 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the company raked in a total income of Rs 19,599.5 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, higher than Rs 17,759 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

In a release, the airline said that, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar-based future obligations, the net loss for the September quarter aggregated to Rs 2,582.10 crore.

"Excluding the impact of currency movement, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 1,039 million as compared to a net loss of Rs 7,539 million during the same period last year," it added.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline's optimised capacity deployment has enabled us to deliver a 10 per cent growth in topline revenue, excluding the impact of currency movements, an operational profit of Rs 104 crore compared to an operational loss last year.

"The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but we saw stabilisation in July and a strong recovery through August and September. Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth.

"With that, we have nudged up our capacity guidance for the full financial year 2026 to early teens growth," he said in a release.

The airline had a 64.3 per cent domestic market share in September.

Shares of the airline fell over 1 per cent to close at Rs 5,635 apiece on the BSE. PTI RAM BAL BAL