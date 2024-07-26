IndiGo profit drops 12% to Rs 2,728 crore in Q1

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday reported a nearly 12 per cent fall in profit after tax at Rs 2,728.8 crore for the three months ended June.

The parent of the country's largest airline had a profit after tax of Rs 3,090.6 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a release, the total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 18.09 per cent to Rs 20,248.9 crore.

In the same period a year ago, it stood at Rs 17,160.9 crore.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said there was a continued growth in total income of 18 per cent as compared to the same period last year.