IndiGo profit falls 20 pc to Rs 2,176 crore in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PT) The country's largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday saw its profit after tax decline 20 per cent to Rs 2,176.3 crore in the three months ended June.

The carrier had a profit after tax of Rs 2,728.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"Despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace restrictions and the tragic accident in the Indian aviation sector, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 21,763 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a release.

The passenger volumes demonstrated a strong growth of around 12 per cent year-over-year reflecting resilient demand despite the external headwinds, it added. PTI RAM ANU ANU