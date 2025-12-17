IndiGo promoters fly into top-10 list of self-made bizmen with Rs 2.2 lakh crvaluation

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, the promoters of IndiGo have debuted in a list of top-10 self-made entrepreneurs by piloting the low-cost carrier to a valuation of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in 2025, a report said on Wednesday.

Eternal's Deepinder Goyal leads the list as the business built by him is valued at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, which is up 27 per cent from last year.

He pips Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, who's business valuation dropped by 13 per cent over the last year to Rs 3 lakh crore.

The IndiGo founders are third on the 'IDFC First Private and Hurun india's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025' list, which has been computed as on September 25 this year.

The stock of Interglobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent, took a hit lately because of severe issues around flight cancellations as the carrier failed at implementing a new set of aviation rules earlier this month.

Hurun said the IndiGo founders have debuted into the top list because of their dominance of India's aviation market with a 65 per cent market share in the domestic sector.

"The airline has expanded aggressively internationally and introduced sustainable aviation initiatives, including testing biofuels and deploying fuel-efficient aircraft," the report said.

Goyal is leading the list for the first time, as per a report, which commended the food delivery entity for operating in 800 cities.

Competing brand Swiggy's co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy come fifth on the list on the back of a 5 per cent increase in the enterprise's valuation to Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma witnessed one of the biggest jumps at 67 per cent and occupied the eighth position in the list with his business valued at Rs 72,900 crore.

The recently listed Lenskart also saw a 60 per cent jump in valuation to Rs 67,000 crore, leading co-founders Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, and Sumeet Kapahi to occupy 10th position in the list.

The cumulative value of all companies on the list stands at Rs 42 lakh crore in 2025, up 15 per cent from Rs 36 lakh crore last year.

The number of billion-dollar companies founded by self-made entrepreneurs stands at 128, up from 121 last year, and the valuation threshold to be on the list has moved up to Rs 4,300 crore.

Bengaluru continued to top as the base of the companies on the list by being home to 52 entities, down by 14 entities.