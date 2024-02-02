IndiGo Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 2,998 crore

New Delhi: IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviationon on Friday reported more than doubling of its profit after tax to Rs 2,998.1 crore in the three months ended December 2023, as it remained profitable for the fifth straight quarter.

In the year-ago period, the profit after tax stood at Rs 1,422.6 crore.

"For the third quarter of financial year 2024, we reported a profit after tax of 30 billion rupees with a profit after tax margin of 15.4 per cent. With these 5 consecutive quarters of profit we continue to recover from the losses of Covid and have now become net worth positive again," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a release.

The company's total income in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 20,062.3 crore from Rs 15,410.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

"For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 171,572 million, an increase of 30.3 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 17,600 million, an increase of 23.8 per cent compared to the same period last year," the release said.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline.