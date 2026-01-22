IndiGo Q3 profit plunges 78 pc to Rs 549.1 crore

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) IndiGo, which faced massive flight disruptions last month, on Thursday reported a 78 per cent decline in profit at Rs 549.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

The country's largest airline had a profit of Rs 2,448.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter of the current financial year, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, recorded a total income of Rs 24,540.6 crore, higher than Rs 22,992.8 crore posted in the year-ago period.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10. PTI RAM DRR