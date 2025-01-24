IndiGo Q3 profit slides 18 pc to Rs 2,450 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a nearly 18 per cent decline in consolidated profit of Rs 2,450.1 crore for the three months ended December 2024.

The carrier had a profit of Rs 2,986.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The figures are for the total comprehensive income.

In the third quarter of 2024-25, the airline's total income jumped to Rs 22,992.8 crore from Rs 20,062.3 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI RAM HVA