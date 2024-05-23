IndiGo Q4 profit jumps to Rs 1,895 cr, total income climbs to Rs 18,505.1 cr

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported more than doubling of profit after tax to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the three months ended March 2024.

Advertisment

The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 919.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

In the fourth quarter of the last financial year, total income jumped to Rs 18,505.1 crore from Rs 14,600.1 crore.

"FY24 has been a year of many remarkable achievements and milestones. For the full financial year 2024, we reported our highest ever total income of around 712 billion rupees (Rs 71,200 crore) with a net profit of around 82 billion rupees (Rs 8,200 crore) and a net profit margin of 11.9 per cent. The 4th quarter financial results were positive, making it all four quarters in FY24 profitable," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

He also said the strong execution of the company's strategy has yielded consistent results.

At the end of March, the airline had a fleet of 367 planes, including 13 on damp lease.