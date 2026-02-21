IndiGo replaces OCC head after December flight disruptions

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) IndiGo has appointed Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre (OCC) in place of Jason Herter, the first rejig at the airline's senior management level after the massive operational disruptions in December last year.

In January, aviation regulator DGCA took various actions against the airline, including imposing penalties totalling Rs 22 crore and asking dismissal of a senior vice-president, in relation to the operational disruptions.

In an internal communication on Friday, the airline said Rohit Rikhye has been appointed as the Head of OCC with immediate effect.

He would report to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras.

Rikhye, who has been with the airline for over 11 years, was serving as Chief Pilot -- Standards, QA & Ops Safety.

Meanwhile, Herter is moving out of the airline.

According to the communication, Rikhye would lead the OCC, which manages real-time coordination and oversight of flight operations, including flight planning, tracking, and dispatch, in compliance with regulatory requirements such as air traffic control rules and safety guidelines.

He would also oversee crew scheduling and rostering. I am sure his current and past experience will help him in managing his new role, it added.

On January 22, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appeared on behalf of the civil aviation ministry and DGCA, and submitted that several steps were taken by the authorities in the aftermath of the crisis. A senior vice-president of the airline was told to be dismissed from service and a penalty of Rs 22 crore was also imposed, he had said.