IndiGo reports 62% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 3,068 crore

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent rise in profit after tax of Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

In the year-ago period, the profit after tax stood at Rs 1,894.8 crore, according to a release.

Total income rose to Rs 23,097.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year from Rs 18,505.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

At a briefing about the results, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline carried 118 million passengers in 2024-25.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10.

Shares of the company rose marginally to close at Rs 5,448 apiece on the BSE.

The airline has a fleet of over 400 planes and operates more than 2,200 daily flights connecting domestic and international destinations.