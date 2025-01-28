IndiGo says awaiting more clarity on resuming direct flights to China

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) IndiGo, which used to operate flights to China, on Tuesday said it is awaiting more clarity and updates from the government on restarting the direct services to the neighbouring country.

On Monday, India and China in-principle agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries as part of certain people-centric steps to "stabilise and rebuild" the bilateral ties.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services.

"On the resumption of direct flights between India and China, we are awaiting further clarity and updates from the ministry," IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

IndiGo had daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020 and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020. Air India's flights from Delhi to Shanghai were also suspended in early 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday, said India and China have decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and in-principle agreed to resume direct air services.

The announcement followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.

"They agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries; the relevant technical authorities on the two sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date," the MEA had said. PTI RAM HVA