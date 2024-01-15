IndiGo to include passenger in 'no-fly list' who assaulted pilot

New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday said a passenger assaulted its first officer while he was making a flight delay announcement onboard a Goa-bound aircraft at the Delhi airport.

A purported video clipping of the incident, which took place on Sunday, has surfaced on social media.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

"On January 14, 2024, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6E2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer," the airline said in a statement.

An airline official said the incident took place onboard the Delhi-Goa flight.

As per protocol, IndiGo said the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action.

According to the airline, the incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines.

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi police.