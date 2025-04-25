IndiGo says some international flights remain impacted due to Pakistan airspace closure

New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday said some of its international flights remain impacted by the Pakistan airspace closure and the airline is closely monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, the carrier had cancelled some international flights including the flights from Delhi to Almaty and Tashkent.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday barred Indian airlines from using its airspace. The airspace cannot be used by India-registered aircraft as well as planes owned or leased by Indian operators.

In a post on X on Friday, IndiGo, which operate around 2,200 flights daily, said, it is closely monitoring the situation following the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan and that some of its international flights remain impacted.

"Due to airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights continue to be impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives," the airline said.

Specific details were not disclosed.

With the Pakistan airspace closure, West-bound flights flying from north Indian cities, including Delhi, will be impacted due to the closure. These flights will have to take alternative routes that will be longer over the Arabian Sea.