IndiGo service disruptions hit over 40,000 passengers at Mumbai airport since Dec 1: MIAL

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) A total of 40,789 passengers were affected due to the cancellation of 905 IndiGo flights between December 1 and December 8 at Mumbai airport, and another 2,66,567 travellers faced inordinate delays in the wake of massive disruptions in the airline's operations, MIAL said on Tuesday.

IndiGo, during this period, deployed a total of 3,171 flights, of which it could operate only 2,266 services, said Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

At the same time, the crisis-hit airline also delayed (beyond 30 minutes), a total of 1,475 flights during the reporting period, it said.

According to MIAL, the major affected sectors from Mumbai included Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Goa, Lucknow on the domestic routes, while Amsterdam and Istanbul on the international side, with December 4th and 5th seeing the peak disruptions.

Earlier in the day, Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry Madhu Sudan Shankar reviewed the situation at the Mumbai airport in the wake of the IndiGo disruptions.

IndiGo has been facing significant operational disruptions for the last one week after the new crew rostering rule came into effect allowing increased rest periods for pilots and other staff, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. PTI IAS HVA