Indigo signs pact with Norwegian low-cost carrier for aircraft leasing

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Domestic airline IndiGo on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Norwegian low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways for damp leasing two more Boeing Dreamliner 787- aircraft bolstering its wide-body fleet.

Norse Atlantic in November last year had announced signing a Letter of Intent for six such planes with a reputable airline.

Later in February this year, IndiGo announced that it would damp lease four 787- 9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic.

IndiGo is expanding its international footprint with plans to launch direct flights to Europe amid the rising international traffic from India.

"IndiGo is further expanding its long-haul capabilities by signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of two additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft," the Gurugram-headquartered airline said in a statement on Thursday.

These aircraft, the fifth and sixth in this partnership, are expected to start operations by early 2026, serving long-haul routes out of India, it said.

In a damp lease, the lessor provides the maintenance along with the aircraft but not the crew and insurance. The damp lease of these three planes is initially for six months as per the pact but can be extended up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals, the airline said.

The total number of wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and is operating on IndiGo's Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1 this year, the airline said.

"We have deepened our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways by signing our third agreement for the addition of two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This move reinforces our commitment to international growth and our customers, promising to introduce more options on long-haul routes," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

Air passenger traffic is likely to rise at a 9 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY2025 and FY2027, taking the passenger volume to approximately 485 million by FY27, according to a recent report by ratings agency CareEdge .

International passenger traffic is likely to grow at a faster pace, supported by the induction of more wide-body aircraft from FY26, while the domestic passenger traffic may continue with its steady upward trajectory, expanding from a high base, it added.