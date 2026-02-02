IndiGo spent over Rs 22 cr towards passenger compensation, facilitation in Dec: Official data

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) IndiGo has shelled out Rs 22.68 crore towards compensation and facilitation of passengers following massive flight disruptions in December last year.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday shared data with the Rajya Sabha on the amount spent by domestic scheduled airlines towards compensation and facilitation of passengers in December and the total amount is little over Rs 24 crore.

The amount pertains to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

IndiGo shelled out Rs 22.68 crore while Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- paid Rs 74.61 lakh. SpiceJet and Akasa Air spent Rs 40.09 lakh and Rs 21.06 lakh, respectively, as per the data shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply.

"IndiGo (till 28th January, 2026), has made compensation of Rs 22.68 crore. The process of compensation is under progress subject to necessary confirmation from passengers and document verification," according to the reply.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

Between December 3 and 5, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country, the regulator said in a statement on January 20. PTI RAM IAS HVA