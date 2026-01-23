IndiGo starts Mumbai-Athens flight

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IndiGo on Friday commenced direct flights between Mumbai and Athens with its new A321 XLR aircraft, becoming the first airline to provide direct connectivity between India and Greece.

In a release, the airline said it will connect Athens and Delhi using the same aircraft from January 24.

"IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to directly connect the two countries as it will fly thrice weekly on each route and plans to increase connectivity to more points in Greece in due course," it said.

The aircraft has 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy seats. PTI RAM BAL BAL