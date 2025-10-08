IndiGo starts Mumbai-Copenhagen flights

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) IndiGo on Wednesday commenced flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

Copenhagen is IndiGo's 44th international and 138th destination overall. The airline, which is expanding its international network, in July, started operating services to Amsterdam and Manchester from Mumbai.

The services to Copenhagen, which also marks the carrier's entry into the Scandinavian region of Europe, will be operated three times a week with the leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline will also be launching flights to London and Athens.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights daily. PTI RAM SHW