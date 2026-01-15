IndiGo to announce December quarter results on Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) IndiGo, which faced massive operational disruptions early last month, will announce its financial results for the three months ended December 2025 on January 22.

The airline has a domestic market share of over 63 per cent and following the flight cancellations last month, aviation regulator DGCA had curtailed its winter schedule by 10 per cent. Also, a four-member team constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out a probe into the disruptions.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on January 22 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

The results will be closely watched to have a sense about the financial impact on the airline due to last month's operational disruptions.

Shares of IndiGo declined marginally to close at Rs 4,732.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI RAM TRB