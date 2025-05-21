IndiGo to commence flights to Manchester, Amsterdam in July

New Delhi: IndiGo will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, and the services to the UK city will also mark the airline's long haul debut.

The airline, which has been expanding its fleet as well as overseas connections, will commence Mumbai-Manchester (UK) flight from July 1 and the Mumbai-Amsterdam (the Netherlands) service from July 2, according to releases issued on Wednesday.

Both services will be operated thrice a week and complimentary hot meals will be offered to the passengers on these routes.

IndiGo said it will be the only airline offering direct connectivity between India and the Northern UK with the flight to Manchester.

The airline's CEO Pieter Elbers said its long-haul foray marks a pivotal moment in its global expansion journey. "We are very proud as well as excited to open the sale of our first long-haul service connecting Mumbai with Manchester, a very special route in many ways," he added.

Generally, long haul flights have a duration of at least nine hours.

Recently, IndiGo signed agreements with Norse Atlantic Airways to damp lease six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and one of them is operating Delhi-Bangkok flights.

"These aircraft will support IndiGo's debut into the European market, starting with Manchester and Amsterdam, while the airline awaits the delivery of its A321XLR from this year and A350-900 aircraft from 2027 onwards," IndiGo said.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, IndiGo currently operates more than 2,200 daily flights connecting over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations.