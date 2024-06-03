IndiGo to host IATA annual general meeting in Delhi next year

Dubai, Jun 3 (PTI) IndiGo will host the 81st annual general meeting of the International Airport Transport Association (IATA) in Delhi in June 2025 and the meeting will be held in the country after a gap of 42 years.

The decision to host the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in India was made at the ongoing AGM here.

India has hosted the AGM twice in the past in Delhi -- in 1958 and 1983.

IATA is a grouping of more than 330 airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara.

The annual general meeting and the World Air Transport Summit are scheduled to be held in Delhi from June 8 to 10, 2025, according to a release.

"India, becoming the third largest economy within the next few years and leading the fourth industrial revolution with the use of AI, is a nation on the move. India's rise in the global aviation landscape over the last years has been nothing short of remarkable," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said it has been over four decades since the industry came together for an IATA AGM in Delhi.

"With record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments, India is firmly on the trajectory to become the world's third-largest aviation market within this decade," he said. PTI RAM DR