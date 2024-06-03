IndiGo to host IATA annual general meeting in New Delhi next year

Dubai, Jun 3 (PTI) IndiGo will host the next annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in New Delhi in June 2025.

The announcement was made by the IATA at its ongoing annual general meeting here.

The annual general meeting of IATA will be taking place in India after 42 years, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

After the announcement, Elbers told the gathering that IndiGo has given access to millions of first-time fliers.

IATA is a global grouping of more than 330 airlines. PTI RAM DR