IndiGo to increase flights to Manchester

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) IndiGo will start operating additional services to the UK, with more frequencies to Manchester.

The airline, which is expanding its international operations, marked the long-haul debut with Mumbai-Manchester service on July 1 and will be starting flights from the national capital to Manchester from November 15.

"Responding to strong booking momentum, IndiGo will now further enhance its Winter capacity to Manchester, with the Delhi - Manchester - Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting 15 November 2025, and the frequency on the Mumbai - Manchester - Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from 17 November 2025," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The flights will be operated with leased wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes. PTI RAM SHW