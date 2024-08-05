IndiGo to introduce biz class seats in mid-November, launch loyalty programme

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) IndiGo will introduce business class seats in select flights on 12 domestic routes from November 14 and also launch a customer loyalty programme as the 18-year-old airline seeks to expand business and strengthen its global presence.

The announcements, made at an event in the national capital on Monday to mark 18 years of operations, also highlight a pivotal trajectory for the airline.

IndiGo is moving from being just a low-cost carrier to introducing business class seats, offering a loyalty programme and preparing to have wide-body A350 planes in 2027.

The airline's CEO Pieter Elbers said the business class seats will be open for booking from August 6 and added that the business class passengers will be offered curated special meals.

There will be a total of 12 seats in the configuration of 4 seats in 3 rows in the A321 Neo planes. These aircraft will have a total of 220 seats -- 12 business and 208 economy class, according to an official.

The seats will be introduced in the select flights from November 14, the official added.

The introductory one-way fare for a business class seat will be starting at Rs 18,018.

Elbers said the business class seats will be available on busiest and business routes and start with Delhi-Mumbai flights.

Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express and Vistara offer business-class seats.

Elbers said the airline is moving to the next level. "If you connect the dots, (there is a) changing Indian market, consumers who are more and more frequently travelling with us, a business product here, an international focus," Elbers noted.

IndiGo co-founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said Indian customer deserves choice, and the airline will ensure that it happens.

"IndiGo fiercely holds on to its age-old mantra of structural cost leadership...," he added.

IndiGo has a domestic market share of nearly 61 per cent and around 975 planes on order. At the end of June, the airline had 382 planes and operates over 2,000 flights daily connecting more than 120 destinations.

The airline, which is focused on cost leadership, will also be launching the customer loyalty programme 'IndiGo BluChip', which will go live in September.

IndiGo is describing its business product as 'IndiGoStretch'. "A total of 45 shipsets have been ordered to meet this upgrade, with each A321neo aircraft featuring 12 business class seats and 208 economy class seats.

"Aircraft deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q4 2024, and all business class installations are expected to be completed by the end of 2025," the airline said in a release.

The seats, from RECARO Aircraft Seating, will have a backrest with privacy wings, an oversized centre console offering storage for small items and will also be equipped with PC power and USB-C charging outlets.

About IndiGo BluChip, the airline said as part of the next phase of growth towards becoming a global aviation player, it is time to recognise and reward the most frequent flyers through the new loyalty programme.

The pre-registration started on Monday, and the programme will go live in September.

Besides, the carrier will soon be revamping its website.

Elbers said the airline will launch flights to seven more international destinations in the current fiscal that ends on March 31, 2025.

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 2,000 flights daily and flies to around 120 destinations, including 33 overseas cities. The 34th foreign destination will be Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

The carrier will be getting A321 XLR planes in 2025 and wide-body A350 aircraft in 2027. PTI RAM BAL BAL