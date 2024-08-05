IndiGo to introduce business class seats in select flights from mid-November

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) IndiGo will introduce business class seats in select flights on 12 domestic routes starting from November 14 and will also launch a customer loyalty programme, as the 18-year-old airline embarks on ambitious business expansion plans.

Making the announcement at an event to mark 18 years of flying, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Monday said the business class seats will be open for booking from August 6 and added that business class passengers will be offered curated special meals.

There will be a total of 12 seats in the configuration of 4 seats in 3 rows in the A321 neo planes. These aircraft will have a total of 220 seats -- 12 business and 208 economy class, according to an official.

The seats will be introduced in the select flights from November 14, the official added.

The introductory one-way fare for a business class seat will be starting at Rs 18,018. Elbers said the business class seats will be available on busiest and business routes, and will start with Delhi-Mumbai flights.

The airline, which is focused on cost leadership, will also be launching the customer loyalty programme 'IndiGo BluChip' which will go live in September.

On May 23, IndiGo announced that it will introduce business class in select routes this year.

Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express and Vistara offer business class seats.

Elbers said the airline will launch flights to seven more international destinations in the current fiscal that ends on March 31, 2025. PTI RAM DRR