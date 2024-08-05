IndiGo to introduce business class seats on 12 domestic routes in mid-November

New Delhi: IndiGo will introduce business class seats in flights on 12 domestic routes in mid-November.

The seats will be open for booking from Tuesday, the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday at an event to mark the airline's 18 years of operations.

Elbers said the seats will be introduced on busiest as well as business routes, including in select flights from the national capital.

According to him, the business class seats will be available on 12 domestic routes from mid-November.

The airline will also launch the customer loyalty programme 'IndiGo BluChip'.

On May 23, IndiGo announced that it will introduce business class in select routes this year.

Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express and Vistara offer business class seats.