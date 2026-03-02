IndiGo to launch daily flight to Kolkata-Shanghai from March 29

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, aimed at boosting connectivity, trade and tourism between eastern India and China.

The service will be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The flight will depart Kolkata at 21:45 hours and reach Shanghai at 04:40 hours the next day, while the return service will leave Shanghai at 05:40 hours and arrive in Kolkata at 09:05 hours, it said.

IndiGo Global head of sales Vinay Malhotra said the new route reflects the airline's focus on expanding international connectivity from India to key global destinations.

He said the addition of Shanghai to the network, alongside the recently reinstated service to Guangzhou, will help facilitate bilateral trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The airline said the direct link is expected to support growing exports from West Bengal to China, including marine products, leather goods and specialised textiles. PTI BSM MNB