IndiGo to launch direct flight connectivity from Chennai to Durgapur:

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) IndiGo is set to launch direct flights from Chennai to Durgapur in West Bengal from May16 onwards, the airline said on Friday.

On the international route, IndiGo said it would resume operations in the Chennai and Bangkok sectors from May 15.

Connectivity to Bangkok and Durgapur from Chennai would provide business and leisure travellers with increased flight options and facilitate economic growth in the region, IndiGo said in a statement.

With the addition of Chennai, IndiGo now operates 28 weekly flights from Durgapur to metro cities. This new service would offer more options to travellers from Durgapur, West Bengal to connect to other domestic and international destinations via Chennai.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of direct flights between Chennai and Durgapur, as well as the resumption of direct flights between Chennai and Bangkok. The enhanced accessibility and connectivity provided by these flights will not only strengthen regional and international connectivity but also create new trade and tourism opportunities," IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.

"With these flights, IndiGo operates 69 direct flights to Thailand from seven cities in India. As India's leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free experience across an unparalleled network," Malhotra said. PTI VIJ ANE