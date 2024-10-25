IndiGo to launch flights to Langkawi, Penang, 3 other overseas destinations this fiscal

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) IndiGo will launch services to five more international destinations, including two in Malaysia, this fiscal year and aims to have business class in more than 40 planes across 12 metro routes by the end of 2025.

The country's largest airline has a fleet of over 400 planes and operates more than 2,100 flights daily.

During an earnings call to discuss the second quarter results, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday said there is more international demand and that the airline will expand to new markets as well as destinations.

The carrier will be launching flights to Langkawi and Penang in the coming months. Besides, it will start services to three more international destinations in this financial year, he said.

Currently, IndiGo flies to more than 30 overseas destinations.

Also, the airline will be introducing business class seats from next month on Delhi-Mumbai route.

By the end of 2025, Elbers said the tailor-made business class will be launched on 12 metro routes with a fleet of over 40 aircraft.

Hit by grounding of planes and higher fuel costs, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the September quarter. PTI RAM IAS DRR