IndiGo to operate direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent, Almaty

New Delhi: IndiGo will commence four weekly flights each from Mumbai to Tashkent and Almaty in September, introducing new overseas routes.

Recently, the carrier started flights from Mumbai to Tbilisi (Georgia).

In a release on Tuesday, the airline said it will start "direct, four weekly flights connecting Mumbai to major Central Asian cities -- Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan), effective September 1 and 2, 2025 respectively".

Since April, IndiGo has temporarily suspended flights from the national to Almaty and Tashkent due to aircraft operational range constraints in the wake of the Pakistan airspace closure.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, the airline has services to more than 40 international and 90 domestic destinations. It operates over 2,200 flights daily.