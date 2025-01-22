IndiGo to operate Jharsuguda-Mumbai daily flights

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of new flights between Mumbai and Odisha's Jharsuguda from March 1.

This addition will further strengthen inter-state connectivity, promoting increased trade and economic opportunities for both cities, the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to expand our operations further with the launch of daily, direct, operations between Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha. This new route marks IndiGo’s fourth direct connection to/from Jharsuguda, following Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata,” it said.

The Mumbai-Jharsuguda daily flight will take off from Mumbai at 10.55 am and reach the western Odisha city at 1 pm, while the return flight will leave Jharsuguda at 2.20 pm and reach Mumbai at 4.15 pm.

“By connecting Jharsuguda with Mumbai, a critical hub for commerce and industry, we aim to position Jharsuguda as a key gateway for growth and development in the region,” the statement quoted the head of global sales, IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, as saying. PTI SBN NN