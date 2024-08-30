IndiGo to restart flights from Delhi airport's T1 from Sep 2

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) IndiGo on Friday said it will resume operations from Terminal 1 (T1) at the Delhi airport from September 2.

The airline will operate 35 departures daily from T1.

"Proactive measures have been taken to ensure that passengers are well-informed about this transition. Domestic flight with flight numbers 2000-2999 will operate from Terminal 2 and flight numbers from 5000-5999 will operate from Terminal 3 and rest all flights will operate from Terminal 1," the airline said in a release.

The new T1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) started operations on August 17.

The old T1 was temporarily shut on June 28 following a roof collapse incident and flight operations from the terminal were shifted to T2 and T3.