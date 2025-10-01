IndiGo to start Kolkata-Siem Reap flights from Nov 13

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) IndiGo will launch direct flights connecting Kolkata with Cambodia's Siem Reap from November 13.

It will be the first Indian carrier to operate direct services between the two countries.

In a release, the airline said the flights will be operated three times a week using Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

"With Kolkata's strategic location, and Siem Reap as our 7th international destination from the city, the route is a natural fit for our expanding network," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

IndiGo, which is expanding its international services, has a fleet of over 400 planes and connects more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations.