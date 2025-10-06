IndiGo to start Mumbai-London flights from Oct 26

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) IndiGo will launch daily, direct flights connecting Mumbai and London from October 26 as the country's largest airline expands its international network.

The services will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on wet/ damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways and will have economy class and IndiGoStretch seats.

In a release on Monday, the airline said it will start direct, daily flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow Airport from October 26.

In July, it commenced services to Manchester from Mumbai.

London Heathrow will be the 45th international destination and 138th overall destination in the airline's expanding network, the release said.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the India-UK corridor has long held significant relevance, not only because of strong bilateral ties, but also due to the growing traffic between the two countries driven by students, visiting friends and relatives, business and leisure travellers.

Since 2015, the airline has added nearly 40 new international destinations, with nearly 20 of them in the last three years.

In July, it started services to Manchester and Amsterdam, and flights to Copenhagen will commence from October 8.

The carrier operates around 2,200 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 planes.