Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) IndiGo will start direct flights from Mumbai to Seychelles starting from March 22.

In a release on Friday, the airline said it would operate four weekly flights between Mumbai and Seychelles, an archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

With more than 400 planes, IndiGo operates around 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 120 domestic and international destinations. PTI IAS RAM HVA