IndiGo will comply with any govt regulations, says CEO Elbers on wet leasing of Turkish Airlines planes

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday said it will comply with any government regulations amid the airline operating wet-leased planes of Turkish Airlines coming into focus.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the civil aviation ministry was taking inputs from IndiGo and security agencies on the airline's use of planes leased from Turkish Airlines and then will decide on the way forward.

"Flights between India and Turkiye are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines," Elbers told PTI Videos.

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security", days after Turkiye backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

IndiGo is operating direct flights to Istanbul with two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines having over 500 seats each. It also offers codeshare seats to more than 40 points in Europe and the US through the codeshare partnership with the Turkish carrier. PTI RAM MR MR