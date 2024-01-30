IndiGo's Baku flight takes off without ATC clearance; DGCA probes incident

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA is investigating the incident of an IndiGo flight taking off from the national capital to Baku without clearance from the air traffic controller, and the pilots concerned have been derostered, according to a senior official.

The incident happened on January 28.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the regulator is probing the incident of the flight taking off without Air Traffic Controller (ATC) clearance.

The pilots concerned have been derostered pending investigation, the official added.

"With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on Jan 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as necessary," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Baku is the capital of Azerbaijan.

An official in the know said the ATC had advised the pilot of the plane to line up and wait, but the aircraft started rolling and took off without waiting for clearance.

Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.